The Petawawa Pantry is giving back with Friday fundraiser
The Petawawa Pantry is kicking off Giving Tuesday with its first annual Boogie and Birds fundraiser.
The fundraiser is in support of 3 charities in Pembroke, The Royal Canadian Legion, The Grind Pembroke, and Robbie Dean Counselling Centre.
The event is running a dance and silent auction, with an entry fee of $10 and a non-perishable food donation.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with the event running until 9 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2022. All proceeds support the three charities, with the food donation supporting the Petawawa Pantry's Christmas Hamper campaign.
With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
