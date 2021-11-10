The Retired Teachers of Ontario award $2,500 to BGH's cardiac rehabilitation program

On November 4th 2021, the retired teachers of Ontario district 48 Leeds and Grenville awarded $2500 to the Brockville and district hospital foundation (BDHF); in support of Brockville general hospital’s cardiac rehabilitation program.

RTOERO districts select a nominee every year for the annual community grant for a specific charity or community need.

BGH’s Cardiac Rehabilitation Program costs $181,000 annually to operate and receives minimal government funding. The program is entirely supported by donors and community groups, such as the Retired Teachers of Ontario (RTOERO) District 48 for Leeds & Grenville.