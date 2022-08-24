The second Annual Grayson Cup comes to Kingston in September

Kingston will host the second annual Grayson Cup in support of children and youth with physical disabilities. The full-day event will take place on September 12th, 2022 at the Private Cataraqui Golf and Country Club. The Grayson Cup welcomes every level of golfer, the day will also consist of a lunch and dinner, as well as contests, prizes, and a silent auction.

Funds raised through the event will go toward Easter Seals Ontario programs, a service that helps children and youth with physical disabilities across the province. Easter Seals Ontario believes that every child has the potential to grow into the best version of themselves, they just need the right equipment, support systems, and opportunities to do so. Participants in this event will be helping to provide the pivotal support that kids with physical disabilities need to break through barriers and reach their full potential in life. CEO of Easter Seals, Kevin Collins will also be in attendance this year.

"As you can imagine, this event is very near and dear to my heart. It is not only an opportunity to celebrate my son Grayson, but to raise awareness and support for other families like mine," said Linda Clouthier. Community Engagement Officer, Easter Seals Ontario. "Together, we can help more kids like Grayson get the resources they need to surpass expectations and lead the best life they can."

For information on tickets you can visi the Easter Seals Ontario website https://www.easterseals.org/grayson-cup/

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray