The Smiths Falls hospital nets massive donations thanks to the CP Women's Open

The Perth and Smiths Falls District Hospital was presented with a $510,000 donation thanks to fundraising efforts with the Candian Pacific Railway (CP) Women's open.

Smiths Falls Native, Brooke Henderson, took to social media to say a total of $3 million was raised for the Ottawa Children Hospital (CHEO) and the Perth and Smiths Falls hospital.

The tournament sponsor donated funds to the Heart Campaign each time an L-P-G-A player shot a Birdie at the 15th hole.

The hospital says the over a half million dollars will be used for cardiac care.

-With Files from CFRA's Ethan Fink