The Stanley Cup in Petawawa this week and festivities may slow your commute

The Stanley Cup is coming to the Valley this week with the skating coach for the championship Colorado Avalanche team, Shawn Allard. The Petawawa native will be getting his day with the cup on Tuesday, August 30th, bringing it to his home town, and hosting a celebration with the community.

Allard is a former professional hockey player himself, and post career, he has found plenty of success. Allard is the founder of ''Perfect Skating" an elite hockey skills and skating business with multiple locations across the valley and in Ottawa. Receiving glowing reviews across the National Hockey League, Allard is now a Stanley Cup champion.

The public will get their first glimpse at Lord Stanley's Mug during a military escort at 5:45. Where the trophy will be in a light armoured vehicle, travelling from CFB Petawawa to its temporary home at the Petawawa Civic Centre. There has also been a celebration set up for members of the community to congratulate Allard, along with his friends and family. 1,200 ticket holders at the Petawawa Civic Centre will also have the rare opportunity to take a picture with the Stanley Cup, which will be set up in a photo booth.

In response to the celebrations, a public service announcement was also released. The statement warning Petawawa residents of possible trouble on the roads on the day of the event. Saying on August 30th, between 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. members of the public in the vicinity of Garrison Petawawa may experience minor traffic interruptions. The Cup will be transported by a light armoured vehicle, which will be escorted by Military Police and Ontario Provincial Police in an effort to minimize traffic disruptions.

The vehicle will travel specifically on Petawawa Boulevard, travelling on the street from Garrison Petawawa to the Petawawa Civic Centre. OPP ask members of the public who wish to see the cup on the route, to please stay back on the road, as all-direction traffic will continue. They also ask that the sidewalk on the Petawawa Boulevard Bridge and near the Petawawa Legion remain clear during the transport.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

