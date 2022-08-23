The Stanley Cup makes it way to Petawawa this Summer

The Stanley Cup is making its way to Petawawa this summer. Hoisting the trophy is Petawawa native Shawn Allard. Allard is the skating coach on the Colorado Avalanche, who came out on top of the NHL playoffs this past June. The team won their third title in franchise history.

Allard grew up in Petawawa, playing for his local minor hockey association before going professional. Along with his work in the NHL, Allard is also the founder of Perfect Skating a business with locations in Ottawa and the valley. Where it teaches elite hockey skills and high-performance skating to NHL hopefuls and league staples.

Shawn is delighted to bring the highly prized trophy to his hometown, he says "I want this to be about the community and is an opportunity to share this with everyone. We are excited to celebrate with the community."

An event to celebrate Allard's arrival, along with Lord Stanley's Cup, has been organized for August 30th. From 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at the Petawawa Civic Centre on the arena floor, where you can meet with Allard and his family to celebrate the achievement.

The event kicks off with an escort from Garrison Petawawa. People are encouraged to spot the light-armoured vehicle and congratulate him along the way to the Civic Centre. The escort route will be released in the coming days. Upon arrival at the Civic Centre, Allard will address the crowds outside before the Stanley Cup will be brought inside and placed in an area for photos. For community enjoyment, the photo booth is free, there will also be music and a cash bar.

Allard and his family have also set up a fundraiser, taking the opportunity to give back to the community. Money raised for the event will be donated to the Petawawa Civic Centre Fundraising Commit and will be marked for a Community Initiative.

Admission will be by donation of choice only. All are encouraged to pre-donate with the link below to obtain their ticket to access the Cup as floor capacity is limited to 1200. It is recommended to secure your ticket to avoid disappointment.

Donations of choice can be made here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/stanley-cup-party-tickets-400787013747

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray