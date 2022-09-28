The United Way's Tampon Tuesday Returns.

Starting September 26 and running until October 11, community members are encouraged to donate pads, tampons, liners, and other menstrual hygiene products. The donation drive aims to fill a gap in the Kingston Frontenac, Lennox & Addington area.

"We know that menstrual hygiene products are among the most requested items at local food banks and shelters, but the least donated," said Bhavana Varma, President, and CEO of United Way KFL&A. "There are individuals who are vulnerable, with diverse needs when it comes to menstrual hygiene in our community, and many are eager to help. this is an opportunity to do just that, especially in these challenging times."

Cataraqui Centre, in partnership with MOVE 98.3 donations can be dropped off at Centre Court until October 11

The United Way is looking for pads, tampons, and liners to help ease the effects of period poverty.

Donations will be collected and distributed to local charities throughout the city of Kingston; Notably, including The Kingston Youth Shelter, Addictions and Mental Health services, Boys and Girls Club, St. Vincent De Paul Society, and Pathways to Education.

A full list is available at https://www.unitedwaykfla.ca/tampontuesday/

