The YMCA is seeking nominations for Peace Awards

Do you know a community hero? Then the YMCA wants to hear from you.

They are seeking nominations for people of all ages, both individuals and groups, who have shown a commitment to building peace either at home or abroad.

In a release, the CEO of the YMCA of Eastern Ontario Rob Adams says “There are so many individuals who give their time to make their community stronger and that’s what the Y is all about.”

Adams added that by celebrating the YMCA Peace Awards together, it thanks the people who are creating a better future for the community, country and world.

Last year, the YMCA chose to honor the public health units in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark, as well as Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health.

Nominations are open until Nov. 21 for both youth and adult categories, and the awards will be announced on Nov. 26.