Theft and assault charges after incident on Eleanor St.

BROCKVILLE, ONT -- Brockville Police have arrested a man for a theft and assault.

Police say on Thursday at around 2:15 a.m. responded to a call on Eleanor St.

They say a male victim was struck in the head with a metal object several times causing significant injury.

The suspect then drove off in a vehicle.

The victim was transported to Brockville General Hospital for his injuries.

Police were able to locate and arrest a 35-year-old man.

The suspect faces an assault with a weapon and theft of a motor vehicle charge.