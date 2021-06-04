iHeartRadio
Theft and assault charges after incident on Eleanor St.

Brockville Police

BROCKVILLE, ONT -- Brockville Police have arrested a man for a theft and assault. 

Police say on Thursday at around 2:15 a.m. responded to a call on Eleanor St. 

They say a male victim was struck in the head with a metal object several times causing significant injury. 

The suspect then drove off in a vehicle. 

The victim was transported to Brockville General Hospital for his injuries. 

Police were able to locate and arrest a 35-year-old man.

The suspect faces an assault with a weapon and theft of a motor vehicle charge. 

