Theft from local convenience store leads to additional charges for Brockville, Ont. man
Brockville Police Service says a Brockville man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a local convenience store noticed him stealing items from the shelves and confronted the man as he left the store without paying.
Around 3:50 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Brockville Police were called to a local convenience store after the man pushed passed the employee and fled the store on foot. Officers were able to locate the man nearby and noticed that he was intoxicated. Officers proceeded to place the man under arrest for the incident.
Further investigation revealed the man was also responsible for two other reported thefts earlier this summer. He was charged accordingly for those two thefts as well.
The 54-year-old man is now facing several charges in relation to the incident.
