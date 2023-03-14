Theft suspects sprays employee fleeing store in Kingston's north end

Kingston Police are asking for help from the public in identifying a north end theft suspect. Police say on February 23rd, 2023 at approximately 3:00 p.m. the male suspect entered a store located on Dalton Avenue in Kingston's North End.

Police report that once the suspect was in the store, they grabbed an armful of clothing. When he attempted to leave the store without paying, he was confronted by staff at the store. The suspect then took out what police believe to be bear spray and sprayed the staff members before fleeing from the store. He was seen running away from the store and was then picked up in a silver SUV with a broken window on the rear driver's side. Police say this broken window had been covered with light-coloured cardboard/plastic.

Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying this male suspect who is described as Caucasian and fair-skinned. He was wearing a grey/black/white camouflage hoody under a green/black/beige camouflage vest and a black mask up to his nose.

The suspect vehicle was silver or white, had black roof rails, and appears to be a 2017 or 2018 Dodge Journey.

Anyone with information in regards to the identity of this suspect or the location of the suspect vehicle is asked to contact Detective Craig Boyce at 613-549-4660 ext. 6246 or via email at cboyce@kpf.ca. You can also provide tips anonymously by calling their general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray