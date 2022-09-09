Theft worth over $20,000 from residence in Lanark Highlands
Ontario Provincial Police from Lanark County is asking for help from the public in a major theft investigation. On September 7th, 2022 several items were taken from a residence in Lanark Highlands. The theft occurred sometime between noon and 4:00 p.m.
Many stolen items were of high value. The items included a Generac generator, a chainsaw, snowblower, and fishing equipment. Police are also reporting a black 2016 Mirrocraft bass boat was stolen, along with a trailer and a 90hp Mercury motor.
The total value of the theft is estimated to be over $20,000. Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact the Lanark County detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
