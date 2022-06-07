Theodore Too heading to Kingston and Brockville
The beloved Theodore Too is coming back for a summer tour.
The tugboat will be at the Marine Museum of the Great Lakes at Kingston on June 17 and will remain there until June 23.
Deck tours will be taking place on the 18th and 19th.
Theodore will also be heading to Brockville.
The tugboat will be at the Tall Ships Festival from June 25 to the 26.
Other areas Theodore will be travelling include Morrisburg and Gananoque.
$1 million donation towards MRI at Brockville General HospitalThe Brockville and District Hospital Foundation has announced a $1 million dollar donation from the Carolyn Sifton Foundation towards MRI for the Brockville General Hospital.
Two area youths charged after mischief at building at Riverside ParkThe Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have charged two area youths related to mischief at a building at Riverside Park.
'Unique smoker barbeque' stolen from home in PembrokeThe Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the theft of what they call a "unique smoker barbeque"
Suspected cocaine seized after traffic stop in CobdenOntario Provincial Police's Community Street Crime Unit say suspected cocaine was seized after a traffic stop in Whitewater Region.
BB gun and hatchet involved in incident on Division St.Kingston Police have arrested and charged a person after an incident involving a BB gun and a hatchet.
Motorcyclist ejected after near-moose collisionThe Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police says a motorcyclist was ejected from their vehicle after nearly colliding with a moose.
50 deaths from COVID-19 in Renfrew County since start of pandemicThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19 in the region.
UCDSB approves budget for 2022-2023 school yearThe Upper Canada District School Board approved its budget for the 2022-2023 school year.
New COVID-19 death in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark108 people have now died from COVID-19 in the region since the start of the pandemic.