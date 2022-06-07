Theodore Too heading to Kingston and Brockville

The beloved Theodore Too is coming back for a summer tour.

The tugboat will be at the Marine Museum of the Great Lakes at Kingston on June 17 and will remain there until June 23.

Deck tours will be taking place on the 18th and 19th.

Theodore will also be heading to Brockville.

The tugboat will be at the Tall Ships Festival from June 25 to the 26.

Other areas Theodore will be travelling include Morrisburg and Gananoque.