Theodore Too making stop in Kingston

An iconic Canadian tugboat is set to make it's way to Ontario.

Theodore Too, the star of the 90's children show Theodore Tugboat, is moving from it's long time port in Halifax to it's new port in Hamilton.

The tugboat is set to make stops along the way, including a stop in Kingston.

That stop is scheduled for July 12th, weather permitting, where a temperature sensor will be added to the vessel.

It's expected to reach it's final destination in Hamilton on July 18th.