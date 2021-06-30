iHeartRadio
Theodore Too making stop in Prescott, Brockville

An iconic Canadian tugboat is set to make it's way to Ontario. 

Theodore Too, the star of the 90's children show Theodore Tugboat, is moving from it's long time port in Halifax to it's new port in Hamilton. 

The tugboat is set to make stops along the way, including stops in Prescott and Brockville. 

The Prescott stop is scheduled for July 8th. The Brockville stop is scheduled for July 10th. 

Both dates are weather permitting. 

It's expected to reach it's final destination in Hamilton on July 18th. 

