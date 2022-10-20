Therapeutic art exhibition on display in downtown Pembroke, Ont.

The Pembroke Business Improvement Area, Art Therapist Marilyn Saffery, and retired Canadian Armed Forces member, Derrick Nearing, are pleased to be partnering with 10 local businesses to bring you Warrior Walkabout.

Warrior Walkabout is an exhibition of therapeutic art made by local veterans.

Healing from trauma is often compared to a long walking journey. The public is invited to go on their own walkabout and see the art and poetry created by veterans that will be displayed in storefront windows in Downtown Pembroke between November 1 and November 14.

The displays are meant to give a voice to the veterans in recovery while building awareness of post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, and depression, and allow for a deeper understanding of art therapy. The display includes work that is experimental, directed, revealing, conceptual, and concrete. Every piece tells its own story, its own time and place reflecting a personal part of the artist's life, whether it took 10 minutes to make, or hours of focus.

The art displays will be in 11 downtown businesses, including:

Purvis Galley & Framing

Heritage Hearing

Madameek

Howard's Pawn Shop

H&R Block

7th Heaven Sweets

The Phoenix Centre

Crazy Beautiful Dresses and Decor

Dog House Ink

Madawaska Coffee

Goldstream Jewellers

There will be maps available at the PBIA office located at 130 Pembroke Street West, Purvis Gallery at 185 Prince Street, and on Facebook at Valley Veteran Art.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa