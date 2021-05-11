Third death from COVID-19 reported in KFL&A region

The KFL&A health unit is reporting it's third COVID-19 death since the start of the pandemic.

It comes as 17 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the region.

11 confirmed variants of concern.

The number of active cases has gone up, it's now at 134.

One more person is now in hospital.

Four people are now in hospital with the virus, two of them are in the intensive care unit, none of them are on ventilators.