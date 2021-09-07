Third pandemic-altered school year gets underway in many Ontario boards

TORONTO -- It's the first day back to school after the summer break for many Ontario students.

Classes resume today in boards including the Bluewater District School Board, the District School Board of Niagara and the Halton District School Board.

Some other boards -- including the largest, the Toronto District School Board -- will start classes on Thursday.

This will be the third school year in which classes are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ontario's Ministry of Education has sent guidelines to schools in a bid to slow the spread of the virus, which include requirements that staff and students self-screen for COVID-19 each day and wear masks indoors.

The ministry has also required that all boards offer an remote learning option for students who don't feel comfortable in the classroom due to the pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7, 2021.