Thousand Island Secondary School hold and secure

On November 10th, Brockville police have investigated the area of Tupper Street In the North end of Brockville after witnesses say they observed a group of three young males walking in the area, one of which seen to be holding what appeared to be a small handgun.

Police checked the area and did not notice anything out of the ordinary. Efforts are still being made to identify the youth.

According to officials the information regarding the firearm has not been confirmed and the youth was not observed threatening or pointing the alleged gun.

As a precautionary measure, Thousand Islands Secondary School entered into a hold and secure.