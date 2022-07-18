Thousand Islands casino workers vote to strike

Unifor members at eight Great Canadian Gaming Corporation (GCGC) casinos have voted to strike if new agreements cannot be negotiated by Friday, July 22 at midnight.

The coordinated bargaining tables are looking at wages, benefits, and pensions for Unifor members working at table games, slots, security, cashiering, food and beverage, kitchen and culinary, guest services, housekeeping, and maintenance.

The union states they are also seeking to increase the share of good, stable jobs by converting part-time workers into full-time jobs.

Unifor Local 1090 represents approximately 1,500 gaming workers at the Shorelines Casino Thousand Islands, Shorelines Casino Peterborough, Great Blue Heron Casino, Casino Woodbine, Pickering Casino Resort, and Casino Ajax.