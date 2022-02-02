Thousands stolen from Habitat for Humanity

Close to $4,000 worth of tools were stolen from Habitat for Humanity Kingston Limestone Region over the weekend.

In a press release, Habitat for Humanity says staff and volunteers arrive to work on Monday and noticed tools missing from the construction tool trailer they had on site. The tools and supplies stolen included saws, drills, batteries and chargers, and even first aid supplies were stolen.

In the release, CEO of Habitat Kingston Limestone Region, Cathy Borowec said, "The pandemic has hit charities hard, limiting typical fundraising opportunities and the related supply chain issues for construction materials and product have caused incredible cost increases and delays. The last thing we needed was to have the added expense of replacing our tools."

Habitat for Humanity constructs homes in partnership with volunteers and people in our community to provide safe and affordable housing to those in need. The most recent construction project is on Rose Abbey Drive, where the roof is being put on four new townhomes set to be completed this summer.

The tools are marked HFHK in black with florescent orange paint on them. If anyone has information relating to the crime, please contact the office of HFHK at 613-548-8763.

In the meantime, Habitat is seeking donations to help their home construction continues with the loss of the tools.