Threatening charges laid after incident at Petawawa-area school

The Upper Ottawa Valley detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has laid charges against a Pembroke resident. The charges come after a local school board reported a threatening incident that involved the accused at a Petawawa-area school.

OPP says the incident took place on October 25th. As a result of the following investigation, 59-year-old, Paul Kelly from Pembroke has been charged and arrested. He faces two counts of uttering threats.

The accused was then released and is scheduled to appear at a Pembroke court in December 13th, 2022.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray