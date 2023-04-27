Three ALCDSB student trustees elected for 2023/24 school year

Student Trustee representatives in the Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board (ALCDSB) have been elected by their Student Senate peers for the upcoming 2023/2024 school year.

The school board explains that historically, two student trustees are elected to sit on the Board to represent the voice of approximately 12,000 students, one from the eastern constituency and one from the western constituency of the ALCDSB. This year, the platform for student's voice has expanded to include a Trustee position specifically appointed to an Indigenous student.

'The ALCDSB is pleased to have added a Student Trustee position to support and uphold Indigenous student voice. By electing three Student Trustees to represent students in our diverse board, we are ensuring that our student population is well represented. Student Trustees bring so much value to the Board table, being a Student Trustee is a wonderful opportunity for young leaders to gain valuable hands-on experience in a progressive and supportive setting." Said Terry Shea, Chair of the Board.

Student Trustees contribute to the school board in a number of ways, including representing all elementary and secondary students in the system, attending monthly board and committee meetings and representing the Board at Ontario Student Trustees’ Association.

Evelyn Shakell, a grade 11 student from Nicholson Catholic College (NCC) has been appointed by her peers to assume the position of Indigenous Student Trustee. Evelyn is a proud member of the Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte, representing a long line of generations from the Territory. She is an active member of the NCC Student Council, participates in school liturgies, Orange Shirt Day, and is the lead organizer for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) Day. Evelyn has recently joined the sponsorship team for Relay for Life and in addition, is a member of six school athletics teams and was a representative for the ALCDSB on the provincial stage during the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games (OSIG) in Ottawa last year.

"I am passionate about Indigenous rights and issues and promise to advocate for and work hard to ensure the voices of Indigenous students and all students in our Board are heard and that their needs are met. I look forward to the work that lies ahead and am committed to ensuring an inclusive, comfortable environment for all," said Evelyn.

Evangelyn Kelvin, better known as EJ, is a grade 11 student at Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School (HCCSS). EJ has been acclaimed to represent the eastern constituency of the board and looks forward to advocating for her peers and bringing messages of inclusion and diversity to her school community. EJ is a mathlete, a dedicated member of the track and field team and an active member of the Student Council. As a grade 11 representative, EJ says she is confident in her ability to act as a liaison between her classmates and department heads in her new role as Student Trustee.

Finally, Shivani Narendranath, a Nicholson Catholic College (NCC) student was elected to represent the western constituency of ALCDSB. Shivani is entering grade 12 this fall and is an active member of her school community. Shivani is currently positioned in the role of Student Council marketing minister, has recently been appointed the position of co-chair for Nicholson’s upcoming Relay for Life and is celebrated by her peers for bringing back the NCC debate team, where she has assumed the role as club leader.

The three students who were elected by their peers to represent the ALCDSB student population will officially be sworn into their roles as Student Trustees on Tuesday, June 20th at 6:00 p.m.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray