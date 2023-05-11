Three arrested as OPP seize fentanyl and cocaine during traffic stop

Three local area residents are facing drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop on the afternoon of May 3rd, 2023 in Pembroke. Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), along with patrol officers from the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the OPP, conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle on Mackay Street.

Police say a quantity of suspected cocaine and fentanyl, cash and drug paraphernalia were seized by officers at the scene. The driver and two passengers were taken into custody.

As a result of the investigation, 42-year-old Daniel Tysick, 44-year-old Melanie Collens, and 28-year-old Kaitlyn Barker were each charged with the following offences:

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - fentanyl

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine

While Tysick faces the following additional charges:

- Failure to comply with a release order - two counts

- Resisting a peace officer

- Failure to attend a court while on a release order

Both females were released to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on June 5th, 2023. At the same time, Tysick was held a bail hearing and remained in custody until their next appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray