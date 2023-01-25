Three arrested following police search at residence on George St.

On January 21, 2023, at about 9:00 p.m., the Brockville Police Service reported that they received information regarding a 28-year-old male, known to be wanted for domestic-related assault, uttering threats and mischief under $5,000.00. Police learned that he was observed attending a residence on George St.

Officers say they made attempts to speak to someone from within the residence but were not receiving cooperation. There was also a vehicle reportedly outside the residence that was found to be stolen. It was believed someone from inside this residence was responsible.

Members from the Brockville Police Service Emergency Response Team attended to assist. Officers did make contact with people from within the residence and the investigation revealed that a 19-year-old female was responsible for the stolen vehicle. She was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property. Officers say that they did receive consent to enter the property.

Police say there was a 39-year-old male, located within the residence, found to be in violation of his release order conditions. He was placed also under arrest and removed from the area. Officers continued to search the building and the 28-year-old male, wanted for the domestic-related offences, was located hiding in the attic. He was placed under arrest as well.

The 19-year-old female was released after being charged with possession of stolen property and issued a future court date. The 39-year-old male was charged with two counts of failing to comply with a release order. He was also released with a future court date. The 28-year-old male was arrested on the outstanding warrant for domestic related charges. He was held in custody for a bail hearing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray