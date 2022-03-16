Three arrested in child sexual exploitation investigation

Three people have been charged with 10 criminal offences during a joint proactive investigation between the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Child Sexual Exploitation Unit and Kingston Police.

The project, named Project Clovelly, was focused on identifying people actively luring children on social media for sexual purposes. Six trained police officers from the OPP and Kingston Police forced went undercover to access chatrooms and social media deisgned for children in order to identify, locate, and arrest people looking to exploit children in the Kingston area.

"Every day, appalling actions are taken by predators against the most vulnerable in our society: our children. Ontario’s Internet Child Exploitation units work tirelessly to address and prevent this crime from occurring. Proactive investigations, such as the OPP and Kingston Police’s Project Clovelly, are vital in intercepting predators who prey on children and expose their crime in an effort to ensure they never harm children again," said OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique.

While Project Clovelly successfully led to the arrest of three individuals and ten charges being laid, it is a stark reminder of how easily predators can target and sexually exploit our children online, even in the safety of their own homes. Some highlights from the project include:

Two individuals were arrested when they showed up to a pre-set location to meet a child for sexual purposes.

The third individual was arrested on February 1, 2022, after a variety of techniques were employed to identify the accused.

One of the suspects traveled from Toronto to Kingston and rented a hotel room in order to sexually abuse a child.

The accused range in age from 31 to 40.

The investigation took place over four days, from September 20 to 23, 2021. As a result, the following people were charged:

Andrew David Lee Whan, 31 years old, Verona, Ont. Internet luring Attempt to make child pornography Attempted sexual interference

Salah Hassanpour, 40 years old, Toronto, Ont. Internet luring Transmitting sexually explicit material to a child under 16

Scott Davis, 35 years old, Perth, Ont. Internet luring Making sexual explicit material available to a child under 16 Indecent exposure to a child under 16



Both the OPP and Kingston Police have seen a significant increase in the number of calls for service in relation to child sexual exploitation. "Through key partners such as the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, educational resources, training and supports are available to our communities and are key ways in which we can help reduce victimization and protect our children. I wish to thank the members of Ontario’s Internet Child Exploitation units for their unwavering dedication and ongoing work in this important area," said Kingston Police Chief Antje McNeely.