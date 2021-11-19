iHeartRadio
Three Brockville men charged with cocaine possession

BrockvillePolicePatch

Three local males were charged with possession of cocaine. 

Brockville Police conducted a traffic stop on Stewart Blvd. at around 4:10 a.m. on Thursday, leading to the arrest. 

A 21-year-old and two 19-year-old men are set to appear in court at a future date to answer the charges. 

