Three Brockville men charged with cocaine possession
Three local males were charged with possession of cocaine.
Brockville Police conducted a traffic stop on Stewart Blvd. at around 4:10 a.m. on Thursday, leading to the arrest.
A 21-year-old and two 19-year-old men are set to appear in court at a future date to answer the charges.
