Three building fire under under investigation in Brockville
Brockville police service (BPS) is aiding Brockvile fire service (BFS) after a three-building structure fire near Church St.
BPS received a call about a fire, which broke out at 20, 22, and 24 Church St, at 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 12.
BFS was immediately informed and arrived on the scene. They say nobody was inside any of the three buidngswhen the fires started.
Both BPS and BFS are investigating how the fire broke out. Initial reports from police indicate the fire started at 20 Church St. and quickly spread to the other two buildings. However, there is no information regarding the cause.
BPS says anyone whose been displaced by the incident is being housed and given other assistance.
With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink.
