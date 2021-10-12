The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board says there are three cases of COVID-19 at JJ O'Neil Catholic School.

The first case was reported on October 3rd and had no school impact.

The two other cases were reported on October 6th, one with no school impact, the other impacting two classes and one bus cohort.

JJ O'Neil Catholic School remains open.

ALCDSB also confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at St. Theresa Catholic Secondary School, putting two classes into isolation.