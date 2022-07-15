Three charged with drug trafficking in Picton, Ont.

Three individuals from Prince Edward County have been charged with drug trafficking after a search warrant was executed on a house on Picton Main Street.

On July 13, 2022, around 6:30 a.m., the OPP Community Street Crime Unit and the OPP Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant of an apartment unit on Picton Main Street.

As a result, three people were arrested and a quantity of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, cash, and drug paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking were seized.

27-year-old Brealynne Marshall, 35-year-old Jody O'Brien, and 25-year-old Matthew Vaughan, all from Prince Edward County, have been charged with two counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Additionally, O'Brien was charged with failure to comply with a release order - other than to attend court.

Marshall and Vaughan were released from custody and are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Picton on August 17, 2022.

O'Brien was held in custody and was scheduled to appear for bail July 13, 2022.