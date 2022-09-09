Three charges of domestic assault in three days in Lanark County

The Lanark County detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have released information on three separate domestic assaults that took place over three days at the end of August. During the same week, officers responded to a total of 449 service calls, 14 of which were related to domestic disputes.

The first call OPP received that resulted in a criminal offense was on August 29th, 2022. In the town of Carleton Place, officers responded to a call regarding a 29-year-old resident of Ottawa. Following an investigation, the individual was charged with two counts of spousal assault, along with one count of assault with a weapon. The accused is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

The following day on August 30th, OPP received a similar call at a residence in Carleton Place which required a domestic investigation. The 36-year-old involved was charged with one count of spousal assault and one count of domestic mischief. The accused is scheduled to appear in court in early October.

Finally, the following day on August 31st, OPP received another call regarding a domestic assault. Officers attended the scene at a residence in the Township of Drummond-North Elmsley. An investigation resulted in charges being laid against a 31-year-old resident of the Drummond-North Elmsley Township. The individual faces a variety of charges, they include charges of one count of spousal assault, two counts of domestic mischief, one count of mischief with damage under $5,000, and failing to comply with a probation order. The accused in this case was held for a bail hearing.

In addition to the domestic assaults, OPP in Lanark County have investigated 11 non-criminal domestic disputes over the last week.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray