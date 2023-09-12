Three dead in crash on Roger Stevens Dr. OPP seek witnesses
The Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking for anyone who may have been travelling on Roger Stevens Drive in Montague Township between 7:25 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on Friday, September 8th, in the area of Burchill Road and Douglas Road, and who may witnessed a serious collision.
OPP explained that three adult male occupants in one of the involved vehicles tragically died at the scene as a result of the collision. All of the deceased were residents of Mexico
Anyone who witnesses this incident is asked to please contact investigators at the Lanark County Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.
The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing and anyone who may have information that could assist investigators is asked to contact the Lanark County Detachment.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
