Three drivers charged with impaired driving in Embrun, Ont.

The Russell County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has charged three drivers with impaired driving between the weekend of July 25 to August 1, 2022.

On July 28, 2022, shortly before 11:00 p.m., officers stopped a driver for a separate driving-related offence on Highway 417 eastbound near Casselman exit.

During the investigation, the officer used an Approved Screening Device. The driver was then arrested and transported to the detachment for further testing.

Roger Fournier, age 50, from Gatineau, Quebec, was charged with:

operation while impaired - blood alcohol 80 plus

operation while impaired - alcohol

dangerous operation

failure to report an accident

failure to remain

On July 29, 2022, shortly before 10:00 p.m., a Russell County OPP officer stopped a driver on Route 500 West in The Nation Township.

Officers administered a breathalyzer device, and the driver was then arrested and transported for testing.

Jordan Berthelet, age 18, from Russell, was charged with:

operation while impaired - blood alcohol 80 plus

operation while impaired - alcohol

Finally, on July 31, 2022, shortly before 10:45 p.m., a Russell County OPP officer stopped a driver for a traffic-related offence on County Road 17 in the City of Clarence Rockland.

After administering an ASD, the driver was arrested and transported for testing.

Steven Leeman, age 36, from Ottawa, was charged with

operation while impaired - blood alcohol 80 plus

driving while under suspension

driving while under suspension - while suspended under the Highway Traffic Act

driving motor vehicle - performing stunt - excessive speed

All three drivers received a 90-day driver's license suspension and their vehicles were also impounded for seven days.

The accused are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in L'Orginal at a later date.