Three games in three nights for the Kingston Frontenacs

The Kingston Frontenacs are on the verge of playing three games in three nights. This is set to kick off this Friday, October 28th when the Frontenacs (6-2-0-1) host the Soo Greyhounds (2-3-3-1) at the Leon's Centre in their annual Halloween-themed game.

In preparation for the Halloween-themed game this Friday, October 28th at Leon's Centre, the players took part in the annual Pumpkin Carving Challenge. It's now up to the fans to crown a winner. You can view the photos on the Frontenacs website and vote on which Jack-o'-lantern you think deserves to win.

Off the ice, things are going to be a bit spooky on the 28th. Fans are encouraged to come to the Halloween Night decked out in their costumes. Where they will be hosting a building-wide costume contest and there will be trick-or-treating stations set up on the main concourse.

The Fronts will then begin a five-game road trek on Saturday, October 29th when the team travels to Barrie to take on the Colts at 7:30 p.m. The Black and Gold will follow this game up with an afternoon affair on Sunday, October 30th in Owen Sound against the Attack at 2:00 p.m.

Finally, the Frontenacs will return to Leon's Centre for an 11:00 a.m. matinee game versus the Ottawa 67's on Wednesday, November 9 for the team's annual School Day Game.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray