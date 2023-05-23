Three Greater Napanee residents charged as OPP seize handgun and drugs during traffic stop
Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has released information on a traffic stop that was conducted on a vehicle at Donald Street and Bridge Street West, in Greater Napanee.
The incident took place on May 19th, 2023 when around 2:00 a.m. it was determined, while the vehicle was already stopped, that one of the two passengers in the vehicle was wanted on an outstanding warrant.
Also, during the interaction police observed in plain sight what was believed to be a controlled substance and scales in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle incidental to the arrest revealed a hand gun, a prohibited 13-round magazine, two digital scales, a small bag and pieces of tinfoil with what was believed to be cocaine in them.
As a result of the search and investigation, 40-year-old Mario Catena, 36-year-old Paul Wilson, and 28-year-old Kortney Herrington, all from Greater Napanee, were charged with the following offences:
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Possession of a schedule I substance - cocaine
Additionally, Herrington was charged with possession of a fraudulent identity document.
OPP says all three accused were being held for a bail hearing.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
