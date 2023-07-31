Three impaired drivers charged within two hours by L&A OPP

Officers of the Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they have charged three motorists with impaired driving on the same day, charging each of them within two hours.

Police say this began on July 25th, 2023, at approximately 12:00 p.m., L&A OPP received a call for service regarding a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 33 west of Greater Napanee. Initial information provided that one person was still in the passenger seat, and the driver was out of the vehicle, pacing around.

Officers arrived on scene and determined that the male driver of the vehicle was showing signs of impairment and the driver was subsequently arrested. The driver was transported back to the L&A detachment for a drug recognition evaluation (DRE). Police say the passenger sustained minor injuries in the crash.

As a result of police investigating the crash, they arrested and charged the driver 50-year-old David Sargent from Greater Napanee. He is facing a charge of operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs.

Then, only half an hour later at 12:30 p.m. OPP say they were patrolling on County Road 7 in Loyalist Township when they observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed, passing vehicles. That vehicle was travelling 148 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone.

Police say the vehicle was stopped and officers determined that the lone driver of the vehicle was showing signs of impairment and an Approved Screening Device (ASD) was administered. The driver was subsequently arrested and transported back to the detachment for further testing.

As a result of that investigation, the driver, 28-year-old Zachary MacDonald from Greater Napanee was charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

- Drive motor vehicle - perform stunt - excessive speed

Finally, around 2:00 p.m. police received a call for service regarding a single motor vehicle collision on Hinchey Road, in Shannonville. Officers arrived on the scene and located the lone male driver with minor injuries. Officers conducted a Standardized Feild Sobriety Test (SFST) on the lone male driver of the vehicle. The driver, 53-year-old Gilles Groleau Jr. from Shannonville, was subsequently arrested. The driver is facing a charge of operation while impaired.

In all three of the cases, the drivers had their licences suspended and their vehicles impounded.

