Three Kingston residents face drug charges in Gananoque
Three people were charged with drug offences in Gananoque after being stopped for a seatbelt violation.
Gananoque Police say early morning Friday, officers conducted a traffic stop after seeing a passenger not wearing a seatbelt.
When officers approached the vehicle, open alcohol was found.
Police had the vehicle towed to the station after a cursory search.
All three occupants were arrested and returned to the station.
A 25-year-old male from Kingston, Ontario was charged with the following:
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Methamphetamine
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Opioid
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Cocaine
- Possession of a Schedule III Substance
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order, Driving while Under Suspension
A 40-year-old female from Kingston, Ontario was charged with the following:
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Methamphetamine
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Opioid
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Cocaine
- Possession of a Schedule III Substance
A 43-year-old male from Kingston, Ontario was charged with the following:
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Methamphetamine
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Opioid
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Cocaine
- Possession of a Schedule III Substance
- Failure to Comply with Release Order
- Personation with Intent to Avoid Arrest, Prosecution, or Obstruct Justice
- Obstruct Peace Officer
All three individuals were released on an Undertaking with extensive conditions.
One male had outstanding warrants from Kingston Police and was turned over to them.