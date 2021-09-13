Three Kingston residents face drug charges in Gananoque

Three people were charged with drug offences in Gananoque after being stopped for a seatbelt violation.

Gananoque Police say early morning Friday, officers conducted a traffic stop after seeing a passenger not wearing a seatbelt.

When officers approached the vehicle, open alcohol was found.

Police had the vehicle towed to the station after a cursory search.

All three occupants were arrested and returned to the station.

A 25-year-old male from Kingston, Ontario was charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Opioid

Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule III Substance

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, Driving while Under Suspension

A 40-year-old female from Kingston, Ontario was charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Opioid

Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule III Substance

A 43-year-old male from Kingston, Ontario was charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Opioid

Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule III Substance

Failure to Comply with Release Order

Personation with Intent to Avoid Arrest, Prosecution, or Obstruct Justice

Obstruct Peace Officer

All three individuals were released on an Undertaking with extensive conditions.

One male had outstanding warrants from Kingston Police and was turned over to them.