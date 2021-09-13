iHeartRadio
Three Kingston residents face drug charges in Gananoque

Three people were charged with drug offences in Gananoque after being stopped for a seatbelt violation. 

Gananoque Police say early morning Friday, officers conducted a traffic stop after seeing a passenger not wearing a seatbelt. 

When officers approached the vehicle, open alcohol was found. 

Police had the vehicle towed to the station after a cursory search. 

All three occupants were arrested and returned to the station. 

A 25-year-old male from Kingston, Ontario was charged with the following: 

  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Methamphetamine
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Opioid
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Cocaine
  • Possession of a Schedule III Substance
  • Fail to Comply with Probation Order, Driving while Under Suspension

A 40-year-old female from Kingston, Ontario was charged with the following: 

  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Methamphetamine
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Opioid
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Cocaine
  • Possession of a Schedule III Substance

A 43-year-old male from Kingston, Ontario was charged with the following: 

  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Methamphetamine
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Opioid
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Cocaine
  • Possession of a Schedule III Substance
  • Failure to Comply with Release Order
  • Personation with Intent to Avoid Arrest, Prosecution, or Obstruct Justice 
  • Obstruct Peace Officer 

All three individuals were released on an Undertaking with extensive conditions. 

One male had outstanding warrants from Kingston Police and was turned over to them. 

