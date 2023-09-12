Three local residents arrested and charged as Kingston Police investigate animal cruelty and neglect

Kingston Police Services have arrested three people and charged them after investigating a call regarding animal cruelty and neglect in the city. Police say on September 8th, 2023 around 9:30 a.m. police responded to the concerned call in the area of Curtis Crescent in Midtown Kingston.

Police attended an address on Curtis Crescent along with an Ontario Animal Welfare investigator, who had been investigating ongoing issues of animal neglect at this location. Police say an order had been issued for all animals inside the residence to be seized as a result of this investigation. There had also been a report of one of the accused parties injuring one of the dogs from the residence by holding it off of the ground by its leash while striking the animal multiple times with a closed fist. Police say there were multiple dogs at this residence being kept in abhorrent and inhumane conditions.

At the request of the Ontario Animal Welfare investigator, seven canines were relinquished by the owners at the residence.

However, it did not end there, while the Animal Welfare investigator spoke with one of the accused parties they suddenly brandished and pointed a knife at the public officer and made threats to harm them. This individual also made threats to harm the attending Kingston Police officers.

Police were able to diffuse this tense situation, and all three accused parties were subsequently arrested.

The three accused parties were then transported to police headquarters where they were held to attend a bail hearing.

A 29-year-old local individual was charged with assaulting a public officer, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, and five counts of being the owner of an animal and willfully neglecting it.

A 60-year-old local individual was charged with being the owner of an animal and willfully neglecting it and willfully causing unnecessary pain to an animal.

A 56-year-old local individual was charged with two counts of being the owner of an animal and willfully neglecting it.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray