Three Mansfield, Que. residents charged with possession in Pembroke

Three Mansfield, Que. residents have been charged after drugs were seized from a parked vehicle in Pembroke.

The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police investigated an occupied parked vehicle in a parking lot Pembroke St. East on Tuesday at arounbd 11:40 p.m.

Police say open alcohol was seen in the vehicle as well as suspected methamphetamines.

After an investigation, 23-year-old Jeremy Fortin, 19-year-old Jayden Nadeau, and 19-year-old Jacob Pilon have all been charged with possession of methamphetamine under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Pilon was also charged with having an open container of liquor in a motor vehicle.

All three of the accused were released. They are scheduled to appear in a Pembroke court on December 21.