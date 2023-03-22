Three motorists charged with stunt driving within short time on Hwy.401

The Quinte West Detachment Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged three drivers with stunt driving, over a seven-hour period, following traffic stops on Highway 401 in Trenton.

OPP say on March 20th, 2023, at approximately 6:45 a.m., Quinte West OPP conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on Highway 401 eastbound, near Highway 33, after observing it travelling 175 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone.

Then at approximately 11:30 a.m., Quinte West OPP conducted another traffic stop of a vehicle on Highway 401 westbound, near Wooler Road, after observing it travelling 158 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone.

Finally, not long after a third traffic stop by Quinte West OPP, at approximately 1:05 p.m., was conducted on a vehicle travelling on Highway 401 eastbound, near Highway 33, after it was observed to be travelling 155km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone.

As a result, a 59-year-old male from Brighton, a 19-year-old female from Hamilton and a 25-year-old male from Quebec were charged with stunt driving.

OPP say all three are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville, in addition to having the vehicle they were operating impounded for 14 days and their license suspended for 30 days. OPP would also like to remind the public that drivers, passengers and other road users can significantly contribute to safe roads by avoiding risks and complying with all traffic laws.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray