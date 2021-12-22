Three municipalities announce Christmas tree collection plans

If you were wondering what to do with that Christmas tree after the holidays, the City of Pembroke, Town of Petawawa, and the Township of Laurentian Valley has released it's collection day plans.

For Pembroke, collection will begin the week of January 10th on your regular collection day, weather permitting.

Laurentian Valley will also have its collection begin on the week of January 10th on your regular collection day.

For Petawawa, christmas trees will be collected the week of January 3rd on your regular collection day.

Christmas trees will be collected seperately.

The three municipalities ask that the trees be free of all lights and decorations.

Artificial trees or trees in plastic bags will not be collected.

