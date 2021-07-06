Three new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A region

Three new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.

One new variant of concern from a previously confirmed case has been identified.

The number of known active cases in the region has gone up, it's now at 7.

One person is in the hospital with the virus, they are not in the intensive care unit.

On the vaccination front, over 47 per cent of the adult population are fully vaccinated, over 78 per cent of the adult population have received their first dose.