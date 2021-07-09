Three new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A region

KFL&A Public Health is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Two of the new cases are outbreak related.

Five new variants of concern from previously confirmed cases have been identified.

The number of known active cases has gone up, it's now at 20.

Four people remain in hospital with the virus, one person is in the intensive care unit, they are on a ventilator.

On the vaccination front, over 52 per cent of the adult population is fully vaccinated, nearly 79 per cent have their first dose.