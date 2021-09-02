iHeartRadio
Three new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A region

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19

Three new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region. 

The number of known active cases has gone up, it's now at nine. 

No one is in the hospital with the virus.

On the vaccination front, over 84 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 78 per cent are fully vaccinated. 

