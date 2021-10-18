Three new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a total of three new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

One new case was added from the previous 24 hours before the report was released. Two cases were reported from the previous days.

Known active cases in the region saw a big drop, it's now at five.

Four of the known active cases are in Lanark, specifically the eastern part of Lanark.

One known active case is in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville.

One person is in the hospital with the virus. They are in the intensive care unit on a ventilator.