Three new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

One new case was reported in the last 24 hours before the report was released. Two new cases were added from the previous days.

Known active cases in the region went down, it's now at 28.

Of the known active cases, 18 are marked in the Unitied Counties of Leeds and Grenville, nine are marked in Lanark, and one is marked as Out of Region/Unknown.

Four people are in the hospital with the virus. One person is in the intensive care unit.