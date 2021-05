Three new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.

The number of known active cases in the region saw a slight decrease, it's now at 31.

In a case summary update Thursday, four people are in hospital with the virus, one of them is in the intensive care unit.

26 people are self-isolating.

There are two active COVID-19 outbreaks in the region. One at a workplace. The other at a school.