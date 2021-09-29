Three new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County
Three new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.
The number of known active cases in the region is at nine.
As of the latest case summary update, no one is in the hospital with the virus.
There are no active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.
-
Three new COVID-19 cases reported in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkThree new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region.
-
Five new COVID-19 cases in KFL&AFive new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the KFL&A region.
-
Renfrew County marking National Day for Truth and ReconciliationIn a release, the County of Renfrew said it would be continuing to advance discussions in regards to reconciliation with indigenous peoples.
-
City of Brockville marking National Day for Truth and ReconciliationBrockville is marking the event with a walk-through exhibition dealing with the 94 recommendations from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada at Hardy Park from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
-
City of Kingston marking National Day for Truth and ReconciliationThe City of Kingston says it is marking the day as a civic holiday.
-
Public fundraising expected soon for new Prescott ArenaCo-chair of the fundraising committee, Judi Baril, says they will soon reach out to the public for fundraising.
-
Over $100,000 in fines for nuisance party and alcohol in University DistrictOver $100,000 in fines were given out over the weekend as part of Kingston Police's University District Safety Initiative.
-
Victim loses over $60,000 in lottery scam in PembrokeOntario Provincial Police (OPP) in the Upper Ottawa Valley are warning residents of a lottery and prize scam surfacing the area.
-
One new case of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting one new case of COVID-19.