iHeartRadio
17°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Three new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab.

Three new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County. 

The number of known active cases in the region is at nine.

As of the latest case summary update, no one is in the hospital with the virus. 

There are no active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region. 

12

Check out the latest Songs