Three new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting three new cases of COVID-19. 

Known active cases in the region is at 84. 

An updated case summary looking at hospitalizations and outbreaks is expected to be released on Thursday. 

