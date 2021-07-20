iHeartRadio
Three new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County over the weekend

Covid19

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Renfrew County over the weekend. 

The number of known active cases in the region saw an increase, it's now at four. 

As of the latest case summary update, Renfrew County and District Health reported that one person is in the hospital with the virus. 

There are no active COVID-19 outbreaks in the region. 

